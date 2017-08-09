LG Q6 India Launch Set for Thursday, Sports 5.5-Inch FullVision Display

The device will become available starting tomorrow, August 10, and you’ll be able to purchase it exclusively through Amazon India.

The only drawback the LG Q6 has is that it doesn’t feature a fingerprint scanner.

As we mentioned, the LG Q6 sports a 5.5-inch FullVision (1080×2160 pixels) IPS display, and is powered by a Snapdragon 435 octa-core SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM. More importantly, the e-commerce website has teased the LG Q6 price in India, saying it will launch at less than Rs. 20,000. It has also been informed that LG Q6's 3GB RAM and 32 GB storage variants will be sold in India.

An amalgamation of great features, LG Q6 supports 18:9 wide screen, facial recognition and military grade durability to give its consumers the best possible experience. The LG Q6 is launching in India.

LG had been silently working on an affordable G6 – previously tipped to be called as the G6 Mini – for quite sometime now.

Talking about storage device, the dual-SIM LG Q6 offers 32GB of internal storage with an option to expand via a microSD card slot. It comes with MIL-STD 810G certification.

The LG Q6 smartphone offers the 4G VoLTE, NFC Micro-USB with OTG, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth v4.2. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 14990 and it is an Amazon India exclusive product.

LG’s Full Vision display when combined with the company’s Android Nougat-based UX 6.0 software allows users to run apps in two perfectly square windows side by side.