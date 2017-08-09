LG Sends Out Invites for V30 Launch On August 31

The launch event for this device is scheduled to take place on 31 August 2017.

The dual-camera setup makes a return to the LG V30.

Phone hype starts early for every brand, and this post’s for you, LG fans. The placement of the fingerprint scanner is below the camera and appears quite comfortable reaching it with one hand.

Published a photograph of the prototype of the new flagship smartphone LG V30, merged into a network of insiders.

Gordon-Levitt’s HitRecord has been partnering with LG over the last several years, and this year seems to be no different, as pointed out by 9To5Google. The camera app is also said to support LG-Log and Graphy feature to provide DSLR-like controls. It will offer a QHD+ resolution, so it’s highly likely that it will become popular among smartphone users who like to watch videos and play games on their handsets.

These images seem to indicate that the leaks are relatively accurate, even though they’re especially low quality. This is LG’s second flagship smartphone of the year, and is expected to come out into the markets with a number of impressive features. The floating bar will enable ease in access to shortcuts as well as notifications quickly.

The same week, LG Electronics also announced through a press release that it would be using a 6-inch P-OLED FullVision display for its “next major smartphone”.

The photos show that the V30 closely resembles the LG G6, with a bezel-less design.

And LG itself has already announced that the handset will have a 6-inch OLED Full Vision display, which is larger than the 5.7-inch screen on its predecessor.

Now that doubt is gone, as another invite has been sent out by LG, this time mentioning the LG V30 by name. “Camera. Action.” LG has put an extreme emphasis on V-series devices multimedia capture.