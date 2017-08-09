LG V30 gets launch date as official press invites go out

Incorporating OLED displays on its smartphone also shows that LG is seeking to extend its OLED leadership from the premium TV sector to the premium smartphone market. Did you know LG is planning on announcing a new flagship phone later this spring? No?

IFA 2017 will kickstart from the coming September 1st, before that the company will announce this phone on August 31st.

The official invitation to the launch of LG’s V30 smartphone scheduled for later this month suggests the flagship’s new camera will be one of its biggest features. As per the invites, we can clearly see the date and time for this phone i.e. on August 31 at 12 PM PST. The camera UI of the smartphone also appears to be the same as the one used for the company’s current devices, with the same offering of manual controls. Further, it is said to come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB on-board storage, and will sport a 13MP dual-camera setup and fingerprint sensor on the back. LG is aiming for a “minimalistic design” with the V30, so moving the logo to the back of the phone should help with that.

Phone hype starts early for every brand, and this post’s for you, LG fans. The images unveil a 6-inch Phablet display with QHD+ Resolution. The new feature is believed to provide users quick access to app shortcuts and notifications. At six inches, the OLED FullVision display will be LG’s largest in four years while the actual body will be smaller than last year’s LG V20. The company would offer Plastic OLED with this device which is something innovative on a smartphone.

It’s widely expected that LG will be using the Snapdragon 835 inside the LG V30, which would make it the first Snapdragon 835-powered device from LG. It will be running on the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat based LG UX UI out of the box.