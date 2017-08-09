Louis Fed President Bullard: Rate Hikes Not Necessary in Near Term

It held well above last week´s 15-month low of 92.548, though it remained shy of Friday´s post-jobs data high of 93.774 as investors pondered the timing of the USA central bank´s next tightening steps.

Risk off sentiment was broadly pervasive through the currency markets especially with European stocks set to follow Asia’s lead lower with major index futures indicating a 0.5 to 0.8 percent decline. The latest reading also beat market consensus.

But strong employment data on Friday helped the dollar snap out of its downturn.

Over the past couple of years a stronger dollar, along with falling oil prices, has been a key driver of lower USA inflation, and some have suggested that recent dollar weakness could help lift inflation.

The Federal Reserve can leave interest rates where they are for now because inflation is not likely to rise much even if the United States job market continues to improve, Reuters reports, citing St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.

Earlier Pyongyang said it was ready to give Washington a “severe lesson” with its strategic nuclear force in response to any USA military action.

The dollar weakened against the yen, which is often sought in times of geopolitical tension.

Morgan Stanley strategists said they expect the common currency – which hit a 2-1/2-year high of 1.19105 last week – to dip to around 1.1650/1.1700 before resuming its upward march to 1.20 in coming days.

Fed officials have raised rates twice in 2017, to a range of 0.75%-1%, and have penciled in a third move this year.

Sterling hit a 10-month low against the euro as investors grew more bearish about Britain’s economic outlook after consumer spending fell for a third month in a row in July.