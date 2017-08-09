Madrid President Perez rules out Ronaldo sale

At the conclusion of Real Madrid’s confirmation as the first team to win back-to-back European cups in the Champions League era, fresh off a crucial brace from the four-time Ballon D’or victor that sunk Juventus that evening in Cardiff, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez claims that Cristiano Ronaldo personally informed him of the Portuguese attacker’s contentment and desire to extend his stay at the Bernabéu. The Portuguese forward appeared in a Spanish to deny that he evaded about £13m in tax while at Madrid.

He was reported to have told his team-mates that he wanted out because of tax problems.

Ronaldo joined United from Sporting aged 18 after impressing in a pre-season friendly and developed into a global star at Old Trafford, winning the Ballon d’Or for the first time in 2008 and collecting three Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Ronaldo was expected to remain in Madrid after joining up late with the squad but Zidane, who on Tuesday will target a sixth trophy as Real coach, said the prolific Portuguese forward had every chance of playing against his former side United.

“Sell Cristiano? Never. I wouldn’t sell Cristiano if they paid his weight in gold”, Perez, who is on holiday in Italy, told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Only great players obtain large crowds”, he continued.

Perez was probably trying to illustrate that there isn’t any amount of money he’d accept to part with Ronaldo but in reality, Cristiano isn’t worth that much in gold.

The Camp Nou outfit have tied Lionel Messi to a new contract, but have seen Brazilian superstar Neymar head to Paris Saint-Germain in a record-breaking €222 million deal.