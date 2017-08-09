Mahesh Babu SPYDER Telugu official Teaser

On this occasion, he has a return gift for his fans. A new teaser of upcoming A R Murugadoss thriller SPYDER was unveiled on Wednesday morning (a little ahead of the expected time), which also coincides with Telugu star Mahesh Babu’s birthday.

Going by the visuals, the film assures epic clash between Mahesh and SJ Suryah, who plays the antagonist. The movie will release in Tamil and Telugu both. It will see him essay the role of an intelligence agent called Shiva, and it is being said that the film will deal with the issue of terrorism. The first look posters and the glimpse of “Spyder” went viral on social media. Mahesh Babu appears as a guy who can also scare the villain and the teaser ends with the dialogue – “Bhayapettadam Makoo Telusu”.

The Tollywood star Mahesh Babu and filmmaker A.R Murgadoss will be collaborating for the first time and the fans are going insane already. He turned 41 years old and he treated his fans with an official teaser for his action film “Spyder“. But, this latest teaser pretty much gives away the plot. The movie has been directed by AR Murugadoss and the film is occupied with the post-production work.

Mahesh is the younger son of veteran Telugu actor, Krishna, and been in the industry for a long time as a child artist (1979-1990) and before making debut as the lead actor in 1999.

“Spyder” also stars RJ Balaji, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Rakul Preet Singh. Spyder is produced by N. V. Prasad and Tagore Madhu under the banner of Reliance Entertainment.