Major League Baseball suspends umpire for comments on Rangers’ Beltre

The commissioner’s office said West was suspended for creating an “appearance of lack of impartiality” toward Beltre and the Rangers.

West said he told the veteran that he was a great player, but a awful umpire.

“It’s got to be Adrian Beltre“, West said when he was asked who the league’s biggest complainer is in the interview. The suspension was announced by the World Umpires Association.

Umpire Joe West has been suspended for three games for his remarks about Adrian Beltre to USA Today in June, a source with the league confirmed. West, who umped his 5,000th Major League Baseball game earlier this summer, gave a lengthy interview to USA TODAY Sports to celebrate the milestone and was asked to name the “biggest complainer” in the game. It comes as a surprise, as many believe that of all the offensive things West has done on the field or said to reporters, this is one of the lightest. Every pitch you call that’s a strike, he says, “Whoa!”

Joe West can count three games off his landmark season as MLB’s longest-tenured umpire, ironically thanks to comments he made in a story honoring his career.

So, why did Major League Baseball still suspend West? The 64-year-old West, who began working major league games in 1976, became just the third umpire to reach that mark, after Bill Klem (5,369; 1905-1941) and Bruce Froemming (5,163; 1971-2007).

“Joking interactions between umpires and players are a routine part of the game”, the union said in a statement.

“We disagree strongly with the decision to punish Joe West simply for sharing a humorous exchange with a player”, a release said. West’s 123 postseason games are 10 behind Gerry Davis’ record.