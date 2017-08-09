Markets are under pressure as US-North Korea tension rises

Disappointing company earnings also helped pull the market lower, with consumer-focused companies and technology stocks among the biggest decliners. The blue-chip index fell 33.08 points, or 0.2%, to close at 22,085.34. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 10 points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,399.

USA stocks were lower around mid-day as tensions escalated between the United States and North Korea and disappointing quarterly results overshadowed a gain in June wholesale inventories, weak Q2 labor costs and better-than-expected productivity.

The pullback on Tuesday was partially attributed to growing tensions over North Korea’s ballistic missile program, with Pyongyang warning that it is “carefully examining” a potential strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 64 points, or 0.3 percent, to 22,020.

Japan said on Tuesday it was possible that North Korea had already developed nuclear warheads and warned of an acute threat posed by its weapons programmes as Pyongyang’s continues missile and nuclear tests in defiance of United Nations sanctions.

The Labor Department also said unit labor costs rose by 0.6% in the second quarter following an upwardly revised 5.4% spike in the first quarter. Gold rose as much as 1.2 percent to a near two-month high, while the Swiss franc was on track to post its biggest single day rise in about two-and-a-half years. “For now, the North Korea situation bears watching as there’s lots of tough talk, but we’ll see if it escalates”, said Kinahan.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,476. The stock fell $169 to $1,879.98. Rival TripAdvisor also slumped after its latest quarterly report showed that online and transaction revenue growth fell sharply. Travel-review website operator TripAdvisor was down 2.7 percent.

TIME OUT: Fossil tumbled 23.6 percent after the watch maker said sales continued to weaken, falling short of analysts’ estimates. The stock lost $2.80 to $9.04. The Philadelphia Oil Service Index has fallen by 1.6% and is on pace to end the session at its lowest closing level in over eight years.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 1.25% and South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.68%.

BONDS: Bond prices rose.

The rally by gold stocks comes as the price of gold for December delivery is jumping USD17.10 to USD1,279.70 an ounce due to its appeal as a safe haven.

Energy stocks also fell along with the price of crude oil.

At 5.00 a.m. ET, U.S. crude hovered around $49.40 per barrel, while Brent stood around $52.37. The euro slid to $1.1732 from $1.1752.