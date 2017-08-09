Markets Right Now: Dow average ends a 10-day winning streak

S&P 500 e-minis were down 9.25 points, or 0.37 percent, with 296,288 contracts traded. That price decline would shave about 39 points off the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s price, while Dow futures were shedding 29 points. The S&P 500 and Dow were both coming off record highs.

Safe-haven assets gained. Gold rose 1.2 percent, while the Swiss franc was on track to post its biggest single day rise in about two-and-a-half years.

Bond prices were little changed. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 5.5 basis points at 2.228%.

U.S. crude oil settled 0.4% lower at $49.17/bbl, as the U.S. Energy Information Administration said it forecasts U.S. crude production to average 9.9M bbl/day in 2018, the highest annual average production on record. Only utilities sector stocks eked out a gain on a day of mostly listless trading as investors kept an eye on the latest company earnings and geopolitical news.

“Trump’s comments about North Korea have created nervousness and the fear is if the president really means what he said “fire and fury”.

The back-and-forth came on the heels of reports the US intelligence community has determined North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles.

“That may have weighed a little bit” on markets, said Phil Guarco, global investment specialist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday.

Avis Budget Group Inc. slumped 9.9 percent after the auto rental company cut its guidance following a weak second quarter.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. slid 6.2 percent after the theme park operator reported second-quarter revenue that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations.

Extending a recent downtrend, oil service stocks have moved significantly lower over the course of the session. The stock was the biggest gainer in the S&P 500, rising $8.02 to $45.25. The Nasdaq composite gave up 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,369.

Health care and technology companies were among the biggest decliners, outweighing gains in utilities stocks. Henry Schein lost 5.1 percent and Microsoft lost 0.6 percent. Brent crude, the global standard, lost 23 cents to $52.14 a barrel in London.

On the other hand, gold stocks have shown a strong move to the upside on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 1.5%. While the UK’s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.6%, the German DAX Index slumped by 1.1% and the French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.4%.

London’s FTSE 100 was almost 1% down during morning trading with share indices in Germany, France and Italy also in the red.