McGregor has the edge over me

The former boxing champion recently did an interview Stephen A. Smith of ESPN, and during the interview, he explained why McGregor has some advantages for the upcoming fight. The boxing match will be contested as a 12-round super welterweight matchup and Mayweather is considered the heavy favorite. Sure, the MMA contingent has a list of reasons why McGregor could pull off a stunner, but the odds are what they are for a reason.

Was it a moment of brutal honesty and self reflection?

“He’s taller, has a long reach, he’s a bigger man”.

“He’s a lot younger”, Mayweather said of McGregor, who is 29.

“I’m not the same fighter I was two years ago”.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission have welcomed the fight though, meaning Mayweather will push to 50-0 if successful.

“It’s obvious I’m slipping a little bit to even let a fighter like Andre Berto go the distance with me”. Mayweather wants to pay fans back for his fight against Manny Pacquiao in May 2015. They weren’t pleased with that. But he hasn’t fought since then and instead focused on the birth of his first child – and going after the megafight with Mayweather. Mayweather winning by decision is settled at about +175.

Speaking to ESPN, Mayweather said his inactivity and age means the Irishman has the upper hand, but many have passed this off as “Money” trying to hype the fight.

But remember, I was 38.

“I used to have a 90 percent knockout ratio”, Mayweather said of his punching power early in his career.