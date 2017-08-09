Metro BBC Staff Spotted Watching A Sex Scene During Live News Broadcast

The footage – thought to be an action film – was being watched by someone who was sitting down in a chair and wearing headphones in the room behind Raworth.

The actress was wearing a black jumper while standing over a man during the clip which could be seen on Monday evening.

The sticky wicket came about while Raworth was talking about cricket while the woman on the screen behind her removed her bra.

Speaking on the incident, a television source condemned the act and told The Sun: ‘This has gone down like a lead balloon at the BBC.

While the UK’s watershed time may be 9pm, the last thing viewers expect to see on the BBC’s News at 10 is a topless woman. It is totally unprofessional. “You can’t get away with this sort of stuff anymore”. “I bet they get them now”.

Nearly four million people witnessed the steamy striptease, with viewers taking to Twitter in shock at the mistake.

“@BBCNews why is there a porn video playing behind one of your news anchors during a report?“.

The BBC is believed to be investigating the incident.

Another person added: “Did I just see boobs on the News at Ten?“.

The crew failed to spot her pulling her crop top to one side in the background during a live report at Sidmouth Folk Festival in Devon. Online: “We are establishing the facts and circumstances”.