Milla Jovovich Will Play Blood Queen In Hellboy Reboot

Ian McShane has been roped in to play the heros adoptive father, Professor Trevor Broom.

The Hellboy script is being worked on by Aron Coleite from a draft by Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola.

Per Deadline, Milla Jovovich is in final talks to play the Big Bad in Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen, which will be an R-rated take on the comics character.

Jovovich is an industry veteran, best known for her roles in the cult classic film The Fifth Element and the Resident Evil franchise. The previous title of this Hellboy reboot was “Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen“, but they’ve seem to have dropped that title for now. The movie will have a “darker tone” and serve as “more of a character piece”.

Instead of finishing the story of Ron Perlman's Hellboy, audiences will now be getting a brand new Hellboy in David Harbour. Jovovich will be playing The Queen of Blood herself, also known as Nimue.

