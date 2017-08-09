Ministers adopt South China Sea code framework

“The Foreign Ministers are scheduled to discuss and exchange views on matters relating to regional and worldwide issues of common interest such as developments in the South China Sea; situation in the Korean Peninsula; terrorism and extremism; maritime security and other non-traditional security issues”, the ministry said in a statement.

Several Asean diplomats said that among the members who pushed for a communique that retained the more contentious elements was Vietnam, which has competing claims with China over the Paracel and Spratly archipelago and has had several spats with Beijing over energy concessions.

According to a copy of a draft obtained by AFP, Vietnam lobbied for ASEAN to express serious concern over “construction” in the sea, a reference to China’s ramped up building of artificial islands in the disputed waters in recent years.

“There’s still no consensus”, one of the diplomats said, adding the disagreements over the wordings on the sea issue were holding up the release of the communique.

China’s territorial disputes in the strategic and potentially oil- and gas-rich waterway with five other governments intensified after it built islands in disputed waters and reportedly started to install a missile defense system on them, alarming rival claimant states, the US and other Western governments.

The contending states should clarify their claims peacefully in accordance with a 1982 maritime treaty and worldwide law, according to the three, who met on the sidelines of annual meetings of Asia-Pacific foreign ministers in Manila, including those from China and Russian Federation.

The joint statement that was scheduled to be released after the ASEAN ministers was delayed because of the dispute over the wording on the sea issue, one diplomat told AFP.

The tribunal a year ago ruled China’s sweeping claims to the sea had no legal basis.

President Rodrigo Duterte downplayed the ruling as part of his push for broader bilateral relations with Beijing.

“It’s clear that China’s pressure on individual ASEAN governments has paid off with few prepared even to reiterate statements that they have made many times before”, Bill Hayton, a South China Sea expert and associate fellow with the Asia Programme at Chatham House in London, told AFP. The Philippines has been rewarded with promises of major aid and investment.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the start of talks for a “code of conduct” in the disputed waters may be announced by the heads of state of China and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations at their annual summit in the Philippines in November if Beijing’s conditions are met.

Wang hailed this as a breakthrough.

Anifah, is also scheduled to attend the Post Ministerial Conferences (PMC), the 18th Asean Plus Three Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the 7th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the 24th Asean Regional Forum.

ASEAN is on Sunday set to adopt a framework with China for a code of conduct, which is meant to pave the way for more concrete action.

North Korea’s foreign ministry on Saturday said it had briefed diplomats of Indonesia, Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia in Pyongyang earlier in the week about the “resounding success” of its latest ICBM test.