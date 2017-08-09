Missouri Police Still Searching for Man Who Killed Officer

McCarthy is charged in the death of Clinton police officer Gary Michael late Sunday night.

Police surrounded a home in Chilhowee earlier Tuesday after officers descended on the small town in search of Ian McCarthy, wanted for the murder of Police Officer Gary Michael. McCarthy, 39, was considered armed and unsafe.

He was found a mile south of Bucksaw marina. McCarthy has been cooperative, he did suffer a gunshot injury on Sunday, it’s not been said where he was struck.

“There are no words we can express to his family”, Lowe said.

Authorities have confirmed that individual is Ian McCarthy.

Michael returned fire, but it’s not clear if he hit the suspect, who fled on foot after the crash, the sergeant said.

More than 100 local, county and state law enforcement officers have been searching possible hiding spots for McCarthy.

McCarthy has a criminal history in New Hampshire and according to ABC affiliate WMUR-TV, he is wanted in Manchester on a 2013 warrant for assault in the first-degree. He also could have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or not in his right mind for some reason, but “it’s hard to say unless we have him here to ask”, Lowe said.

Authorities searching for a suspect in the killing of a western Missouri police officer believe he is still in the area where the shooting occurred.

Survivors include his wife, three children and a grandchild.

Lowe says the Clinton police department had little previous contact with McCarthy and there is no evidence McCarthy knew Michael. “One man’s bad decision took that light from the world”.