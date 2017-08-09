MLB’s ‘Players Weekend’ to feature nicknames on jerseys

The league on Wednesday announced the details of its “Players Weekend“.

Colorful jerseys that will feature player nicknames will be used by the Rockies from August 25-27, Major League Baseball the MLB Players Association announced Wednesday.

As part of the festivities, players will be allowed to list nicknames on the back of their jerseys during the weekend – with each player sporting colorful, non-traditional uniforms that are inspired by youth-league uniforms.

The patch features a new logo that shows a progression of five players increasing in size that intends to show a player’s progress from from Little League and to the majors.

In addition to the customized jerseys, players can also wear and use customized spikes, batting gloves, wristbands, compression sleeves, catcher’s masks and bats.

Manny Machado will serve as one of the Players Weekend Ambassadors by taking an active role in promoting the event. Under the words “THANK YOU”, a player can write the name of a player or person instrumental in his development.

More reserved than some of the other Major League Baseball teams, the Phillies will be in these home white jerseys with a large Phillies “P”, while the Cubs will sport a two-toned blue with a large Cubs logo.

The Tigers will travel to Chicago to take on the White Sox Aug. 25-27. “Anything we can do is pretty rewarding”.

Players will support the event by posting to social media using #PlayersWeekend.

Players will also be able to customize their cleats and bats throughout the weekend, so there’s sure to be a lot of interesting looks out on Major League diamonds that weekend. They went to the Dixie World Series back then, and said those were “some of the best times I ever had”.