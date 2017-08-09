Mobile confirms the Revvl Phone will cost $125

Along with this product, another T-Mobile Alchemy is speculated to come to light very soon. Quite an unusual but ultimately fitting reaction to a number of unauthorized photoshoots showing off the budget-friendly 5.5-incher from every angle. If Alcatel/TCL is behind this hardware, T-Mobile must have dictated the design-it lacks the left-side power button all the other TCL phones have.

No reason to keep the “suspense” going, especially with online and offline sales just a day away. T-Mobile’s Twitter help channel (@TMobileHelp) responding to a query on Twitter, said that T-Mobile REVVL will indeed be available by August 10. Alternatively, you can get the phone with the carrier’s Jump-on-demand service for $5 per month.

Called Revvl, the new Android device – manufactured by Alcatel – is a mid-range smartphone with features like a 5.5-inch HD screen, a 13-megapixel camera, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a fingerprint sensor, and more. (A microSD card boosts sotrage to 128GB.) The 3,000 mAh battery seems solid for a budget phone, and the Revvl runs Android Nougat, the latest version of Google’s OS (though Android O is set to debut shortly).

Here’s the list of Smartpicks that’ll be available through JUMP! For example, the Galaxy J3 Prime is a “Smartpick”, while the same goes for the LG Aristo and ZTE-made ZMAX Pro.

Along with the official announcement of the REVVL, T-Mobile also introduced a new program by the name of “Smartpicks”.