Momentum Stock Facing Headwinds: Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:BUFF)

The company is now down since yesterday’s close of $21.98. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a research note on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th.

BUFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc.is now trading -2.87% below its 20-day and -8.16% versus the 200-day simple moving averages while -4.78% compared with its 50-day simple moving average. Blue Buffalo Pet Products had 24 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. With 1.08 million avg volume, 10 days are for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Incorporated (NASDAQ:BUFF)’s short sellers to cover BUFF’s short positions. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, September 4 report. On Monday, August 17 the stock rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) traded up 8.20% on Wednesday, reaching $23.49.

Looking forward, the company is expected to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP). Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 10.5% in the second quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 69.8% in the first quarter.

Marshall Wace North America L.p. expanded its holdings by buying 61,882 shares an increase of 1,481.5% in the quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 38.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc.is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets and sells pet food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines.