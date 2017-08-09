Montclair Animal Shelter Joins Third Annual Clear The Shelters Pet Adoption Drive

The brainchild of Corey Price, Clear the Shelters day began in 2014 as Empty the Shelters day.

For the third year, Adopt-A-Dog will participate in the nationwide adoption event – “Clear the Shelters” on Saturday, August 19.

The Montclair Township Animal Shelter serves Nutley and Verona.

Once again, WECT is teaming up with NBC to help Clear the Shelters in southeastern North Carolina.

Clear the Shelters is a nationwide event encouraging people to adopt from local shelters. Pet owners visiting the event will also be offered a certificate for a Free First Exam, so they can experience the exceptional care offered at VCA Animal Hospitals. The event ensures that everyone who would make a suitable pet owner can realize their dream of pet adoption. Emancipet supports the Clear the Shelter initiative each year because the inability to afford veterinary care accounts for half of all pets surrendered to shelters when you exclude family and housing issues.

Discussing the NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 pet adoption campaign “Clear The Shelters” with Corey Price, the inspiration behind Clear the Shelters and the Animal Services Manager for the City of Irving, and Destinee Dozier, the Animal Shelter Supervisor for the City of Saginaw’s Animal Services.

“We will have over a hundred animals including kittens, puppies, cats, dogs, bunnies, small animals, birds, reptiles and more available for adoption on August 19“, according to Tarbox. You might find rabbits, birds, iguanas, and more ready for adoption.

WHAT: MTAS to participate as an official Clear the Shelters partner alongside NBC 4 New York/WNBC and Telemundo 47/WNJU. On this day, shelters will adopt out homeless pets into their forever homes.