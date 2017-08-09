Mueller named to MAC Hermann Trophy watch list

The 15 semifinalists for the 2017 MAC Hermann Trophy will be determined by All-America voting conducted by NCAA Division I men’s soccer coaches with oversight from the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Men’s Senior College All-America Committee.

Marcelo Acuna has been named to the MAC Hermann Award Watch List for the upcoming 2017 season.

After redshirting last season to play for the United States U-20 Women’s National Team at the 2016 Federation Internationale de Football Association U-20 Women’s World Cup, Ogle returns to the Nittany Lions as a redshirt junior for the 2017 season. Last season, Nadia Gomes was named to the watch list and Ashley Hatch was a semifinalist. Mueller was also selected to the All-Big Ten first team and Midwest All-Region first team last season, becoming the first Badger to earn the accolades since 2013 and just the 19th first-team All-Big Ten honoree in program history. Sierakowski was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team in 2015. On the MAC Hermann Trophy’s women’s watch list, the Big Ten is represented by Northwestern’s Lauren Clem, Penn State’s Frannie Crouse and Emily Ogle, and Rutgers’ Casey Murphy. Maryland’s Patrick Mullins was the last men’s MAC Hermann Trophy victor from a current conference school, becoming the fifth two-time recipient of the award in 2013.

January 5 victor announced at Missouri Athletic Club banquet in St. Louis, Mo.