Murray to miss Cincinatti Masters

World number one Andy Murray will not compete in the Cincinnati Masters next week due to an ongoing hip injury, but hopes to play at the U.S. Open in NY later this month, he said on Wednesday. Wishing our two-time champion a speedy recovery!

“I’m continuing to work hard on the court with the aim of being in NY”, said Murray.

Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic, now world No. 4 and 5 respectively, announced their plans to skip Cincinnati last week.

With his absence, there is a strong chance Murray will no longer be ranked number one when he returns.

Murray, who has held the number one ranking since November, will be overtaken by Nadal, 31, if the Spaniard reaches the semi-finals of the Rogers Cup.

The 30 year-old Scot has confirmed that his ongoing hip problem will keep him out for at least another week, thus guaranteeing that Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer will usurp him in the top position. A seven-time Western & Southern Open champion, Federer carries a 10-match winning streak into this event, having won the title in each of his last two appearances (2014-15).

Top seed Nadal faces Croatia’s Borna Coric in his second round tie in Montreal later on Wednesday.

Play begins at the Western & Southern Open on Saturday, Aug 12 with qualifying matches.