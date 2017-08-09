N.Korea considers missile strike plans on US Pacific territory of Guam

Trump has vowed to answer North Korea “with fire and fury” if Pyongyang continued to threaten the U.S, after the North’s military has claimed it was examining plans for attacking the US territory of Guam in the Pacific.

Bordallo called on President Donald Trump to show “steady leadership” and work with the global community to de-escalate tensions and stop North Korea advancing its weapons programme. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.

President Donald Trump talks about North Korea during a briefing on the opioid crisis, Tuesday at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.

North Korea “has no intentions of backing down”.

North Korea, which is pursuing missile and nuclear weapons programmes in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions, also accused the United States of devising a “preventive war” and said in another statement that any plans to execute this would be met with an “all-out war wiping out all the strongholds of enemies, including the USA mainland”.

Trump on Tuesday threatened “fire and fury” if North Korea made more threats to the U.S. And North Korea’s military said it was examining plans for attacking Guam. But he said the USA should assume the worst.

The findings would put North Korea’s nuclear program years ahead of projections, according to some analysts, and bring it closer to its long-sought goal of becoming a nuclear power that can strike the U.S.

“The strict economic sanctions imposed by the United Nations should be used as a tool to start direct negotiations”. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said last week that the USA was not demanding regime change and was willing to talk with Pyongyang – if the North agrees to abandon its quest for nuclear weapons.

Kazianis said China must enforce the sanctions and strip North Korea of vital resources used for its militarization.

“What this tells me is that our policy of isolating North Korea has not worked”.

The United States has six thousand troops in Guam. “In my view, diplomacy is the only sound path forward”, she added.

Wednesday marked the 72nd anniversary of the atomic bombing of the city of Nagasaki by the United States.Tensions in the region have risen since North Korea carried out two nuclear bomb tests a year ago and two ICBM tests last month.

Although it wasn’t clear if Trump and the Koreans were responding directly to each other, the heightened rhetoric added to the potential for a miscalculation that might bring the nuclear-armed nations into conflict.

While North Korean leaders may welcome Trump’s attention, and see it as recognition that they lead a major player on the world stage, they could up the ante further.

The speaker of the Guam Legislature says he hopes the island can defend itself in the event of an attack from North Korea. North Korea claimed to have tested the smaller design previous year, but that has not been confirmed. He said he had been in touch with the White House and there was no change in the threat level.

On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held the door open for dialogue, saying Washington was willing to talk to Pyongyang if it halted its missile test launches.