Nagasaki marks United States atom bomb anniversary

Thousands of participants at the ceremony offered a minute’s silence in memory of victims at 11.02 am on Wednesday, the exact moment when an atomic bomb was dropped on the city on August 9, 1945.

“The Japanese people and the whole world clearly remember the disgusting disaster that hundreds of thousands of people lost their lives owing to the A-bombs the U.S. dropped over Hiroshima and Nagasaki”, the Korean Central News Agency said in an article.

Nagasaki Mayor Taue Tomihisa called for an end to countries’ reliance on nuclear weapons as a means to protect themselves, as the southwestern Japan city marked the 72nd anniversary of the United States atomic bombing on Wednesday.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue and survivors of the bombing were among those attending the ceremony. The bombings claimed the lives of 140,000 people in Hiroshima and 74,000 people in Nagasaki.

– As the only country to have sustained atomic bombings in wartime, it is Japan’s duty to work ceaselessly in pursuit of a world without nuclear weapons.

“The global situation surrounding nuclear weapons is becoming increasingly tense”, Taue said at Nagasaki’s peace park.

Taue’s comments come days after the UN Security Council imposed new sanctions against North Korea, which has continued to test ballistic missiles and nuclear arms.

He also urged the central government to reconsider the policy of relying on the USA nuclear umbrella and “reaffirm to the world its commitment to the pacifist ethos of the Constitution of Japan, which firmly renounces war”.

He said Japan’s absence even during diplomatic negotiations for the UN Nuclear Prohibition Treaty, adopted in July, is “incomprehensible to those of us living in the cities that suffered atomic bombings”.

The average age of the survivors is more than 81 years.