Najam Sethi appointed PCB’s chairman

Najam Sethi was chosen Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) new Chairman for the next three years in a meeting.

No formal nomination for elections has been announced yet, However, Geo News citing its sources believe that Sethi, who has served as PCB chairman previously, is expected to be elected to the post.

Wasim Akram had also thrown his weight behind Sethi ahead of the election.

“I support him all the way and the main reason is PSL”.

The PCB’s Board of Governors met on Wednesday to select a new chairman of the governing board.

It is worth mentioning here that Najam Sethi was also the chairperson of PSL, and will now hold both the posts.

“Four years are enough [to understand any system] and now he knows which person to use for what job”.

Sethi was earlier appointed by the then prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif for the chairmanship of PCB along with Arif Ejaz.

Several Test nations have refused to tour Pakistan over terror related issues after the bus attack in 2009 on the Lankan team in Lahore.

Sethi, however, remained on the PCB’s BoG and head of the Executive Committee (ExCo) to control cricket affairs in Pakistan.

Echoing similar views, former Pakistan batsman and renowned commentator Ramiz Raja admitted that Sethi has the required ability and skill to help in improving cricket in the country.

He said they had to work jointly for the betterment of the game.