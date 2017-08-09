Nations call on China to halt sea work

China’s foreign minister had called out “some countries”, who voiced concern over island reclamation, after the ASEAN meeting.

“There is a view in Beijing that Singapore is the instigator of anti-China containment policies, not just within ASEAN but also that it wants a ring of pro-U.S. partners surrounding China – Japan, India and Australia”, he said.

He said he had told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at their meeting on Sunday that “the challenges that we have had in the last one or two years are actually a maturation process of our relationship”.

Since North Korea’s first nuclear test in 2006, the United Nations has imposed ever-tightening sanctions on the rogue regime to force it to halt its weapons programs.

The latest United Nations resolution bans the purchase of North Korean exports of coal, iron, lead, and seafood. China “hopes North Korea can echo this signal from the United States”, he said.

“The pattern has always been the worldwide community gets excited”, following nuclear or missile tests, said Jay Lefkowitz, a former USA special envoy on human rights in North Korea.

Beijing rejects the statement, Wang says, as well as an worldwide arbitration panel’s decision ruling against the majority of China’s claims in the disputed waters.

Kono expressed his wish to visit China and asked Wang to visit Japan.

He said there had been “really tangible progress” so there was “a need to cherish momentum on the South China Sea“.

Wang said THAAD could not block the North’s intercontinental missiles and added: “South Korea’s security cannot be built on a foundation of China not being secure”.

Emphasizing that security is at the heart of the North Korean nuclear issue, Wang argued China’s proposal of “double suspension”, a suspension of the North’s nuclear program and of South Korea-U.S. joint military exercises, is the only solution to the now most urgent security issue regarding the region.

North Korea spokesman, Bang Kwang Hyok, told South Korean news service, Money Today on Monday he would make an announcement “today” regarding its stance on the tougher measures.

China has now got parties in the South China Sea dispute agree that the framework is only an outline for how the code will be established.

In a joint communique issued in Manila Sunday, China and ASEAN countries successfully drew up and adopted the framework of the Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea, announcing that they would initiate substantive consultations on the text of the COC at a proper time within the year.

During a speech at the closing ceremony of the 50th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Manila, Duterte gave his backing to a planned trade pact backed by China called the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). Beijing is extremely sensitive about ASEAN mentioning its expansion of its defence capabilities on its artificial islands.