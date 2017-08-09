NATO Criticizes Putin Visit to Breakaway Georgian Region

“This envisages the illegal integration of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions of Georgia into Russia’s military, political, economic and social system; military build-up in the occupied regions, as well as the fortification of the occupation line by razor and barbed wire fences and other artificial barriers”, the statement reads.

Putin arrived in Abkhazia’s Black Sea resort of Pitsunda a week after U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence visited Tbilisi and issued a condemnation of the Russian presence on Georgian territory.

After five days of hostilities, Russian Federation managed to expel Georgian troops from the breakaway region.

Mr Putin recognised their independence in August 2008 after war broke out.

Following the 2008 war, Georgia and Russian Federation broke off diplomatic relations and Moscow recognized Abkhazia and another Georgian breakaway region, South Ossetia, as independent countries.

“President Putin’s visit to the Abkhazia region of Georgia – on the ninth anniversary of the armed conflict – is detrimental to worldwide efforts to find a peaceful and negotiated settlement”, the spokesman, Dylan White, said in a statement.

“The most important thing is that we have entirely special relations with Abkhazia”, Putin said at the meeting.

“Georgia has many times confirmed its legally binding commitment on non-use of force, inter alia, on executive and legislative levels”.

Putin met with Abkhazia’s leader Raul Khadzhimba, reaffirming Moscow’s guarantee to protect what Putin calls Abkhazia’s “security, self-sufficiency and independence”. “I am sure that will continue to be the case”.

It added that “such cynical action” at the 9th anniversary of the Russia-Georgia war serves to legitimize the forceful change of borders of the sovereign state through military aggression, ethnic cleansing and occupation.

President Giorgi Margvelashvili, who also visited the cemetery at Mukhatgverdi, said, “No Georgian will ever tolerate the [Russian] occupation”.

The Foreign Ministry condemned the “visit” and said that it “blatantly infringes the fundamental norms and principles of global law”.

