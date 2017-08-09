Nawaz Sharif loses PML-N’s presidentship

He said that global news papers reported about Nawaz Sharif that Pakistan had deprived of an experienced leadership.

Earlier, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) removed the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as President of PML-Nawaz and asked the party to appoint its new head.

The ECP has written a letter to PML-N Chairman Senator Raja Zafarul Haq, Leader of the House in the Senate, and drawn his attention to Article 17 of the Constitution read with Article 5 of the Political Parties Order, 2002, which reads: “Freedom of expression: every citizen shall have the right to form associations or unions subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interest of sovereignty or integrity of Pakistan, public order or morality”.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader is expected to address his party workers and supporters in different cities on the way including Jhelum, Lala Musa, Gujrat, Gujranwala and others. On Tuesday, Minister for Interior Affairs Ahsan Iqbal called on Nawaz Sharif and briefed him about the security arrangements.

Former prime minister will travel from Islamabad to Lahore in bullet-proof vehicle.

The Election Commission has said that under the Political Parties Order 2002, a disqualified lawmaker can not hold any office in a political party.

“Nawaz Sharif appears to be willing to go to any length to open a front against the Supreme Court“, he alleged.

According to the Islamabad Police plan, the former prime minister will reach the GT Road through the Express Chowk, Centaurus Chowk, Zero Point, Faizabad, Murree Road, Katcheri Chowk, Sawan Nakah, Rawat, Kaswal, and then the GT Road to Lahore.

The poll panel notice comes a day before Sharif is set to travel to Lahore for a “historic” two-day rally by the PML-N to garner much-needed political mileage in the face of the challenges its government is facing, the daily reported.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will embark on his journey from Punjab House in Islamabad to Lahore via the Grand Trunk Road (GT Road) today (Wednesday) at 9 AM.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said Sharif’s decision to rally to Lahore is a “futile effort to support his dying politics”.