Nets to face Thunder and Heat in Mexico City

NBA Most Valuable Player Russell Westbrook, and Chinese-American playmaker Jeremy Lin will be featured in two regular-season games to be played in Mexico City next season, the league announced Wednesday. This will be the first regular season game in Heat history that will take place in a destination other than the United States or Canada. It was the first year the National Basketball Association played two regular-season games in Mexico.

“The Brooklyn Nets are honored to be the host team for the 2017 NBA Mexico City Games and help the league celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first NBA game in Mexico”, Brooklyn GM Sean Marks said.

The NBA has already staged 24 games in Mexico since 1992, the most NBA games held in any country outside the United States and Canada. Both games will be in Arena Ciudad de Mexico.

The Heat have played several worldwide exhibitions over their previous 29 seasons, with this their first global regular-season game. “As we enter only our 10th season of Thunder Basketball in Oklahoma City, we feel incredibly fortunate that our team and fan base will get to experience our first regular-season‎ game overseas”. Both of these games are expected to be considered Nets home games, reducing the number of regular-season matchups at Barclays Center from 41 to 39. “Our players and staff are looking forward to exploring Mexico City and its culture, while providing fans with the experience of two regular-season Brooklyn Nets games”.

“They will also mark the 25th anniversary of our first game in Mexico City, a milestone in our relationship with our Mexican fans and a further indication of our desire to strengthen our ties to Mexico and Latin America”, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.