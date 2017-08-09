New Land Rover Discovery launched in India at Rs 68.05 lakhs

The seven-seater SUV will be available in five variants and with petrol and diesel engine options, with the range-topping First Edition diesel trim costing 1.03 crore.

The starting price of the all-new Discovery is Rs 68.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

JLR sales operations director Andy Goss said: “July has been another successful month for Jaguar Land Rover, particularly in China, where we reinforced our commitment to the market by opening our new engine plant in Changshu”. The new Discovery is based on the company’s Premium Lightweight Architecture (PLA) platform which has resulted in a massive weight reduction of 480kg as compared to the previous generation model. “The All-New Land Rover Discovery is the only vehicle they will ever need to fulfill all their desires & aspirations”.

Land Rover Discovery 2017 Design Exteriors The design of the new Land Rover Discovery is inspired from the latest generation Evoque, Range Rover and Discovery Sport SUVs. The side profile of the new-age Discovery looks nearly like the smaller Discovery Sport, evidently so because of the slanted and thick C-pillar. The supercharged petrol 3-litre V6, that powers the Si6 trim, churns out 335 bhp and develops 450 Nm of peak torque. Here is a detailed list of prices of the All-new Land Rover Discovery SUV in India. The central touchscreen can be controlled through a smartphone app part of the InControl Touch Pro Services. Both engines send power to all four wheels via an eight-speed auto ‘box. The SUV is also equipped with a sunroof, 10-inch infotainment screen, 6 or 10 or 14-speaker audio system depending on the variant, head-up display and 360-degree camera.