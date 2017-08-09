New Starbucks Drinks 2017: Meet the Horchata Almond Milk Frappuccino

Starbucks adds that Galyn sent the recipe to the company, which is part of its secret menu.

Starbucks – which recently gave us a limited edition Unicorn Frappuccino (a super sugary, colorful beverage) – may want to watch the world burn.

While it’s not hot coffee weather just yet, if you’re ready for fall to start ASAP you’ll likely find this mix of caramel and cinnamon a ideal way to say goodbye to summer while you eagerly await PSL season to start.

Starbucks has begun selling their Horchata Almond Milk Frappuccino in their shops across the country and Canada. In other words, it’s the prelude to pumpkin spice. The Starbucks version is an icy mixture of almond milk, sweet cinnamon syrup and coffee, topped with whipped cream.

Traditionally, Horchata is a classic milk or rice milk drink spiced with cinnamon and vanilla. Starting today, the Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino will be available in the United States and Canada.