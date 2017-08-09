Newton police respond to report of double homicide

HARVEY COUNTY -Police in Newton identified the victims of Tuesday’s homicide as 24-year-old Alyssa Runyon and her daughter, 4-year-old Zaylynn Paz.

Police were called around 11 a.m.

Newton PD said Hawkins was driving Runyon’s vehicle to a family member’s home in the area.

He said the suspect had been residing in Newton and had previously been arrested by law enforcement.

A Hutto police supervisor helped the Taylor Police Department catch the suspect in the murder of a Kansas woman and her daughter Tuesday evening.

“This was a targeted incident and not necessarily a random act that, you know, someone broke into someone’s house and committed this”.

Murphy did not believe that the public was in any danger.

Officials have identified a suspect, but the suspect isn’t yet in custody.

Roanoke Court is overseen by the Newton Housing Authority, which provides public housing in the City of Newton. KWCH reports police say the small child died from multiple stab wounds. The Harvey County Sheriff’s Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and KBI are participating in the investigation, according to Murphy.

More information will be released as it becomes available.