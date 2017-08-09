Nigerian Army Kills Six Insurgents

He said the attack indicated that the Boko Haram insurgents were still unleashing terror, killing and maiming people in the Lake Chad Basin.

A member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) who spoke to NAN under anonymity disclosed that 14 persons were killed at Duguri, while 17 others were murdered at Dabar-Wanzam.

“The fighters are divided into two groups”, reports Mr. Inuwa to the AFP.

Troops of 159 Battalion, 27 Task Force Brigade, Operation Lafiya Dole, in addition to patrols and clearance operations, vaccinated children of victims of Boko Haram insurgency in the affected villages under their area of responsibility. “They told the man they spared to inform the troops in Baga that they were waiting for them on the islands”, he said.

Any military source or official has not wanted to comment on these new largescale attacks, which have intensified in the region in recent months.

The incident comes barely a week after the army lifted almost a two-year ban on fishing activities around the area.

Lake Chad surrounded by four countries – Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad – has seen deadly violence by Boko Haram militants since it announced armed struggle against the Nigerian government in 2009 to create an Islamic state.

The ban left thousands of displaced residents impoverished, forcing them to rely on food handouts from government and aid agencies.

Although the military reclaimed Baga from Boko Haram in February 2015 allowing some residents to move back, militants continued to launch sporadic attacks from their hideouts on several islands dotting the lake, where dense vegetation provides cover against military attacks.

