Nissan Leaf leaked onto Internet ahead of September reveal

An employee at Nissan’s Oppama factory posted photos of the 2018 Leaf as it sat there on the factory floor. The leaked images look legit as the exterior design is identical to official preview from the automaker.

With all of these in mind, it explains why the next-gen Nissan Leaf is the most anticipated auto right now.

Nissan is preparing to take the covers off the Nissan Leaf and while we still have to wait for the debut date, Nissan has already been dropping a few teasers to give us a taste of what is to come. They show a more angular nose, sharper headlights and a sleeker body shape.

The all-electric hatchback, due for reveal on 6 September, has been engineered to maximise range with a slipperier exterior helping the model to be capable of driving for up to 340 miles / 544 kilometres on each charge.

Claimed to have been inspired by an airplane wing, the LEAF is claimed to generate zero lift at highway speeds.

We caught a glimpse of the new Leaf’s design earlier this week, and now it seems specifications of the upcoming next-gen electric vehicle have leaked online, according to screenshots captured by Autoblog of images uploaded to (and deleted from) Autobytel. The largest battery could double the 30kWh lithium-ion pack found in the highest-spec version of the current Leaf. It will be Nissan’s most advanced autonomous model on sale.

Finally, the second-gen LEAF will also gain Nissan’s ProPILOT semi-autonomous cruise control and parking aid.

Launched back in 2009, the LEAF has been a pioneer for mainstream electric cars, and Nissan has persevered with it despite sales never heading in line with their then prediction that 10 per cent of all cars would be BEVs by 2020.