Nissan owners could get $500 in settlement money

Nissan Motor and its U.S. unit will pay nearly US$98 million (S$1.3 billion) to settle economic-loss claims tied to Takata air bag recalls.

The massive Takata air bag recalls, the largest in history, led to the company filing for bankruptcy in June and spurred lawsuits by consumers and accident victims.

While the vehicle company is not admitting fault, this settlement is similar to others now being negotiated.

The settlement amount includes the cost of compensating owners for any expenses incurred while getting their vehicles repaired and for an outreach program that ensures all 4.4 million affected Nissans have the faulty Takata airbags removed. Consumer claims are pending against two other automakers, Honda Motor and Ford Motor.

It’s important to note that as few as 30 percent of Nissan vehicles with these potentially unsafe Takata inflators have been fixed; another part of the settlement will cover customer outreach to contact owners of vehicles that need to be brought in. Exploding inflators have burst with excessive force and discharged metal shrapnel inside vehicles. Without it, the company wouldn’t be able to sell their operations to Key Safety Systems for $1.6 billion and could also threaten the supply of air bag inflators to replace recalled ones.

Nissan is not taking any fault for any malfunctions involving the defective air bags.

So far, the faulty air bag inflators may have been to blame in 16 deaths and 180 injuries, according to Reuters.