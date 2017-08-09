NK’s foreign minister arrives in Manila for ARF

At a plenary session, the FMs will have an in-depth discussion on working groups’ meetings with 17 dialogue countries, including the US, Russia, Japan and China.

China’s foreign minister said on Sunday negotiations between Southeast Asian countries and China on a code of conduct for the South China Sea would start this year, and whatever agreement is made must be adhered to.

The situation in the South China Sea should also be “generally stable”, he said.

The ASEAN foreign ministers and their Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Sunday adopted a framework for negotiating a code of conduct to defuse tensions in the sea. The region itself is not a treaty partner of the USA and it’s up to the 10 Southeast Asian countries to respond firmly to China’s posture in the South China Sea, he said.

Ri is to join the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) scheduled for Monday, which is part of a string of meetings hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam. Wang’s mention of the vague conditions can allow China to delay or halt the planned talks for any reason.

ASEAN foreign ministers failed to promptly issue a joint communique after their annual gathering Saturday due to a disagreement over whether to include criticism, even indirectly, of China’s increasingly assertive moves in the contested territories and the way to express concern over North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile tests, two Southeast Asian diplomats told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Vietnam has emerged as the most vocal opponent of China’s claims in the waterway, where more than $3 trillion in cargo pass every year.

Last year’s edition merely noted “strong concerns over China’s future direction”.

China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, and has heavily militarized some islands in the region and expanded other territories with major land reclamation work, turning sandbars into islands and equipping them with airfields, ports and weapons systems.

They also mentioned in their 46-page statement a vague reference to an global arbitration ruling past year that invalidated China’s historical claims to virtually all of the strategic waterway.

The THAAD system was deployed previous year in South Korea, much to the irritation of China, which has opposed the installation of systems that it suspects could be used to conduct surveillance from outside its borders.

“Vietnam is adamant, and China is effectively using Cambodia to champion its interests“. Days before that, defense minister Tomomi Inada stepped down after admitting that ministry officials had covered up information about dangers faced by Japanese peacekeeping troops while they were stationed in South Sudan.

Philippine foreign ministry spokesman Robespierre Bolivar told reporters the ASEAN joint statement would be released by the time meetings with foreign ministers from other Asia-Pacific nations wrapped up in Manila on Tuesday.