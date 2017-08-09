No need to panic, Guam governor says after N. Korea threat

On Tuesday, Trump told reporters at his gulf resort in New Jersey that North Korea would face an unprecedented level of “fire and fury” if it continues to threaten the United States. This number is more than double that predicted by most independent experts. They evoked President Harry Truman’s announcement of the USA atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, in 1945, in which he warned of “a rain of ruin from the air, the like of which has never been seen on this earth”. The longstanding goal of those agreements has been to reduce the overall number of nuclear weapons worldwide.

Testing of the U.S. military’s Peacekeeper reentry vehicles, all eight fired from only one missile.

It has yet to be seen if North Korea will respond to the warning, but the country’s previous insistence that sanctions were a “violent infringement of its sovereignty” is unlikely to be softened by the President’s latest statement.

Last week, the United Nations voted to impose an estimated $1bn in sanctions on North Korea.

North Korean despot Kim Jong-un has threatened to launch a military strike on the USA territory in the South Pacific.

North Korea is “carefully examining the operational plan for making an enveloping fire at the areas around Guam” using its domestically made medium-to-long-range Hwasong-12 missiles, according to the state’s media.

“I know we woke up to media reports of North Korea’s talk of revenge on the United States and this so-called new-found technology that allows them to target Guam”, he said“.

Several US officials have also said that military action is a possibility, although that it fair from their first choice.

The army statement also referred to recent remarks by National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster suggesting that a “preventive war” could be on the table.

North Korea has made no secret of plans to develop a nuclear-tipped missile able to strike the United States and has ignored worldwide calls to halt its nuclear and missile programs.

Until now, Trump had been clever to leave all options on the table and decline to telegraph potential United States responses. “And that includes a military option”.

The U.S. daily said if the assessment is true, it would mean that the North has crossed a key threshold on the path to becoming a full-fledged nuclear power.

He added that 200,000 Americans live in Guam and the nearby Northern Mariana Islands.

According to the CBS poll issued on Tuesday, a total of 29 percent of United States citizens believe that military action is required to resolve the situation around North Korea.

Such careful language had been a hallmark of official US commentary on North Korea for decades, if only to prevent a minor incident touching off a major conflagration.

However, experts told Business Insider the sanctions would not curb North Korea’s missile programs, and it seems more likely that the USA must rely on nuclear deterrence to check an increasingly capable Kim regime.

Perhaps he is trying to exert even more pressure on China to rein in its estranged ally North Korea – a necessary tactic.

Japan, which lies across the sea from North Korea, has been wary for decades over its missile development as well as Pyongyang’s history of abducting Japanese citizens to train its spies.