No need to panic, Guam governor says after North Korea threat

Shortly before North Korea revealed that it was considering a plan to fire missiles at Guam, two U.S Air Force B-1B bombers, under the command of the U.S. Pacific Air Forces, joined counterparts from South Korea and Japan in strategic bilateral missions.

The KPA spokesman said the Minuteman ICBM test-launch and the mobilization of “nuclear strategic bombers” from Guam indicated that the USA was “driving the regional situation to an extreme pitch”. “I feel like moving (out of Guam) now”.

George Charfauros, Guam’s top Homeland Security official, told the Pacific Daily News that the chance of an attack penetrating Guam’s defenses is slim to none. State media in Pyongyang mentioned an “operational plan for making an enveloping fire at the areas around Guam” on Wednesday, part of the conflict involving North Korea’s capability of firing a missile at the United States.

The United States has maintained a regular bomber presence in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region since 2004.

The U.S. dispatched two B-1Bs late last month in response to the North’s test-firing of another intercontinental ballistic missile.

“The great leaders I’ve seen don’t threaten unless they’re ready to act and I’m not sure President Trump is ready to act”.

A Japanese defense paper and a USA media report said Tuesday that North Korea may have successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles.

“The U.S. imperialists … had better not provoke the DPRK any more, mindful of its deplorable fate on the verge of ruin”, North Korea warned in a series of statements, each more intense than the last. “My concern is that things have changed in Washington, and who knows what’s going to happen?” The U.S. territory is home to Andersen Air Force Base.

The KCNA quoted a spokesman of the Strategic Force of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) as saying that the US B-1B strategic bombers, which are based in Guam, are “getting on the nerves of the DPRK and threatening and blackmailing it through their frequent visits to the sky above South Korea”.

“Preemptive strike is no longer the monopoly of the U.S”. “For now, we advise the community to remain calm, remember that there are defenses in place for threats such as North Korea and to continue to remain prepared for all hazards”.

Similar threats in 2013 led Guam’s U.S. Congresswoman Madeleine Z. Bordallo to advocate for the THAAD system, she said in a statement Wednesday. Additionally, I have reached out to the White House this morning. “They have said that America will be defended”.