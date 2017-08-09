No new HBO material leaked despite threat from hackers

Also leaked were a month’s worth of emails from Leslie Cohen, HBO’s vice president for film programming.

This included claims that they had stolen a total of 1.5 terabyte of data, accessed internal email and other sensitive documents, and worked for half a year on the hack. The document included what appeared to be the personal cellphone numbers and email addresses of actors including Emilia Clark, Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey, according to the AP.

Despite giving continuous threats of leaking more HBO material on Sunday, the hacker or hackers behind the recent HBO breach did not release any new material.

It’s all from a massive data breach at HBO with the “Games of Thrones” hit series the target, the Hollywood Reporter stated last night.

“Our demand is clear and non-negotiable: we want XXXX dollars to stop leaking your data”, the redacted note reads, reports the news outlet.

“HBO spends $12m for market research and $5m for [Game of Thrones series seven] advertisements”.

The confidential folder offers a screen shot of files that largely pertain to Game of Thrones and include castings, script summaries and marketing materials, including a detailed summary of the episode that is set to air August 13.

The attackers directed their demands at the head of HBO, Richard Plepler, giving him a deadline of three days to pay the ransom or risk further leaks. “So consider us another budget for your advertisements”.

The message was authored by someone identified only as “Mr. Smith“.

The statement continued: “While it has been reported that a number of emails have been made public, the review to date has not given us a reason to believe that our e-mail system as a whole has been compromised”.

In the letter, Mr. Smith claimed it took the hacking collective about six months to breach HBO’s network, calling the company “one of our hard targets to deal with”.

“We continue to work around the clock with outside cybersecurity firms and law enforcement to resolve the incident”, HBO spokesperson Jeff Cusson told Wired.

Specifically, the hackers demanded “our six-month salary in bitcoin”, and claimed they earn US$12 million to US$15 million a year from blackmailing organizations whose networks they have penetrated.