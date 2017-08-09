No PSG contact over Alexis Sanchez, says Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger

And Wenger says that Sanchez will be out of the Gunners first two matches of the season against Leicester City and Stoke City.

Arsenal plays Leicester at home on Friday in the opening game of the league season.

Arsenal sit 6th in the list of total transfer fees paid during the Premier League years having spent around £800 million since 1992.

“I can not go into the game with too many uncertainties”.

“Alexis Sanchez is always a loss for us, of course”.

Alexis Sanchez will leave Arsenal either this summer or next – even if they meet all the Chile forward’s requirements.

With Arsenal failing to qualify for this season’s Champions League, Sanchez has been heavily linked with a move away from The Emirates Stadium although Wenger has repeatedly said this offseason that the Chile worldwide is not for sale. “It looks like everywhere there is many, many players and a bit of congestion at the moment everywhere”.

“I feel we are good level of physical preparation, all the players got a good number of minutes in pre-season”, Wenger continued.

We know you can not wait any longer. “When a player goes into the final year of their contract we will try to extend the contract because there is no reason we shouldn’t do it, but we are not there yet”.

Wenger also dismissed media reports linking Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with rivals Chelsea.

“It doesn’t surprise me that Arsene has reached out to him, they’re not dissimilar in terms of outlook and Wenger may have seen something of himself in Jens”.

The 23-year-old England worldwide has struggled to secure a regular place since arriving at Arsenal six years ago, but Wenger believes the winger has the potential to become a great player. “I believe he will be a very great player”.

The Gunners will begin the new season against the Foxes on Friday August 11.

Wenger said that Ospina needed more convincing to stay as there is no Champions League role to offer him this season – but that the Colombia worldwide could still edge out Petr Cech as his No. 1.

“Yesterday I had the managers’ meeting and was talking with the other managers in the other clubs”.