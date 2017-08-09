Norges Bank Decreases Its Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) Last Quarter

Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Its position was worth $212,064,000 a decrease of 16.6% as of the end of the quarter.

Here are a few other firms who have updated their positions. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners Llp now holds 422,260 shares with a value of $18,816,000.

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 24,932 shares to 94,524 valued at $6.34M in 2016Q4. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 291,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 185.6% in the first quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley (MS) traded down 0.58% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.65. Traders may use the indicator to determine if a stock is trending or to spot overbought/oversold conditions.

The market capitalization of Morgan Stanley is at $87.42 Billion. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $48.90. Morgan Stanley also saw some unusual options trading on Monday. This represents an increase of approximately 381% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,407 call options.

Moving to some additional technical metrics, we note that Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (IIF) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 81.39.

The company’s Average Earnings Estimate for the Current Fiscal quarter is $0.83, according to consensus of 22 analysts. Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.3% and Return on Investment (ROI) of 1.3 percent. Analysts expect revenue of $4.34 billion for 2017.

Earnings per share (EPS) is the portion of a company’s profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) notched a 12-month high of $49.00 while $61.00 target is by far the most aggressive out of analysts who are now evaluating MS, $12 higher than the next highest 52-week price estimate. Additionally the company declared a dividend for shareholders to be paid on Tuesday the 15th of August 2017. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. BMO Capital Markets maintained Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on Thursday, July 20 with “Outperform” rating. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

July 20 investment analysts at Bank of America maintained a company rating of “Buy” and moved up the price target to $51.00 from $35.00. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, January 19. S&P Research downgraded the shares of MS in report on Tuesday, October 20 to “Buy” rating.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Hanesbrands Inc. was covered by a number of analysts recently, 7 rated the stock as Buy, 4 rated Hold, 0 rated sell and 0 gave an Underperform. Eastern Bank sold 8,304 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock declined 9.43%. It increased, as 53 investors sold MS shares while 267 reduced holdings. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 25,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $1,202,803.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,708 shares in the company, valued at $9,182,329.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. And it remains to be seen which target price MS can achieve without sacrificing much as the company is holding a 66.53% gain for the past twelve months.