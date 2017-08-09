North Korea threatened Guam numerous times in the past

Madeleine Bordallo, Guam’s delegate to the US Congress, said North Korea’s nuclear capabilities were “deeply troubling” but she was confident the island was safe and protected.

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers under the command of the U.S. Pacific Air Forces joined their Japanese and South Korean counterparts on Monday in flying 10-hour strategic bilateral missions from Guam’s Andersen Air Force Base, with American fighter pilots “ready to fight tonight”. The threat came after U.S. President Donald Trump told the DPRK that any threat to the U.S. Would be “met with fire, fury and frankly, power, the likes of which the world has never seen before”.

Guam’s Homeland Security Adviser George Charfauros urged calm and said defences are in place for such threats.

Guam is not in danger of a missile attack from North Korea, officials said Wednesday, as the island’s defense systems would neutralize Pyongyang’s projectiles.

North Korea said it was preparing to send intermediate-range missiles near Guam, which was home to more than 160,000 USA citizens, including some 6000 members of the armed forces.

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers fly from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, with an escort of a pair of Japan Self-Defense Forces F-2 fighter jets near Kyushu island on August 8.

Trump’s blast followed reports that North Korea, which has lately made appreciable progress with its ICBM program, may have finally succeeded in miniaturising a nuclear warhead, and could have a stockpile of dozens of nuclear devices.

Guam’s local population numbers 162,000 and its economy depends primarily on tourism and the United States military. We’re going to take good care of Guam. The unit replaces the 9th squadron from Dyess Air Force Base in Texas.

Other US military assets at Guam include Los Angeles class submarines and the specialist Naval Special Warfare Unit One, part of the renowned SEALs.

In 2013, in response to threats from North Korea, the US Army began deploying the terminal high-altitude area defence battery, or THAAD to Guam.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. “It will never miss the opportunity to sweep away the Anderson air base in Guam”.