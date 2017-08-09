North Korea threatens strike on Guam

A potential conflict between North Korea and the United States isn’t the only military threat hanging over China’s head.

They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.

The United Nations also voted for steep sanctions against North Korea in light of recent aggressions.

But he also sought to reassure Americans that war was not imminent.

“The president’s statements exacerbate” such concerns, Hecker said.

The nuclear advances were detailed in an official Japanese assessment and a Washington Post story that cited U.S. intelligence officials and a confidential Defence Intelligence Agency report. Overall, 50% say they favor taking military action in response to testing of weapons that could reach the USA, 43% oppose it. Three-quarters of Republicans favor a military response (74%) but that dips to 47% among independents and 34% among Democrats. North Korea perceived this incident as a “continuous bomber presence” from the U.S. It cited a military statement made a day earlier, before Trump’s remarks.

The U.S. aerial maneuver took place on Monday as two USAF aircraft were deployed from Guam’s Anderson Air Force Base along with Japanese and South Korean aircraft.

Even if America were to attack North Korea, McCain said, the regime would be able to rain rockets on targets in South Korea.

Ms Berger said: “I don’t think we have a much higher chance of being involved in a military conflict than we did in the previous year or two”.

Governor Eddie Baza Calvo said Wednesday there is no threat to Guam or to the Mariana Islands to the north.

Separately, Japan’s defence ministry assessed in a report that it is possible that North Korea has achieved the miniaturisation of nuclear weapons and has developed nuclear warheads.

The poll was completed after news reports of North Korean missile tests involving intercontinental ballistic missiles which have the potential to reach the U.S. under the right conditions.

“You got to be sure you can do what you say you’re going to do”, Republican Sen. John McCain, a frequent Trump critic, said of the president’s comments.

But Democrats slammed Trump for a reaction they charged was “bombastic” and “unhinged”.

“China calls on all sides to uphold the main direction of a political resolution to the Korean peninsula nuclear issue, and avoid any words or actions that may intensify the problem and escalate the situation”, it said in a statement sent to Reuters, repeating its customary stance.

“North Korea have no intentions of backing down”. She added that the United States military has repeatedly assured her that Guam will be protected.

USA stocks closed lower on Tuesday after Trump’s vow to respond aggressively to any North Korean threats triggered a late afternoon selling spree.

While US intelligence analysts have claimed that Pyongyang has produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead, it’s not believed that the capability has been tested, according to the sources.

However, there’s debate within the intelligence community that Pyongyang has the required skill and technology.

The DIA completed the analysis in July, shortly after another intelligence assessment that sharply raises the official estimate for the total number of bombs in the communist country’s atomic arsenal, the Post said.

North Korea says its intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) are a legitimate means of defence against perceived USA hostility.

North Korea’s change in tone shows that it’s feeling pressure in the face of an worldwide community that wants stability on the Korean peninsula, Tillerson said. Experts told Post reporters that North Koreans live in a war-time mentality.

Though Hanke said he did not expect a sustained sell-off in riskier Asian assets, he added “safe assets, as a class, are probably underpriced at present”.

But Trump’s use of the type of melodramatic rhetoric often employed by the reclusive North Korean leader and his government propaganda arms struck some experts as risky.

A national-security aide to Obama, Tommy Vietor, said: “The President of the United States shouldn’t sound like Kim Jong Un”.