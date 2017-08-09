North Korea top of agenda at ASEAN meeting

Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said the ministers were divided over a USA proposal to suspend the North from the ASEAN Regional Forum, which will hold its annual meeting on Monday.

In a joint statement, the three expressed serious concerns over the long-seething sea disputes and “voiced their strong opposition to coercive unilateral actions that could alter the status quo and increase tensions”.

They urged all claimants in the region to “refrain from land reclamation, construction of outposts, militarization of disputed features, and undertaking unilateral actions that cause permanent physical change to the marine environment in areas pending delimitation”.

All the countries involved in the so-called six-party talks aimed at taming the North’s nuclear ambitions belong to the ASEAN Regional Forum, but Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman Robespierre Bolivar said at a news conference Saturday that there was no plan for those nations to meet on the sidelines of the Manila meetings.

Ministers from Australia, China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, Russia, and the United States will also be in attendance.

The top diplomats, however, welcomed the conclusion of the negotiations on a framework of the Code of Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea. “We have to have a code of conduct that all countries observe and adhere to”, Bolivar said.

This document will help ASEAN and China move forward to negotiating an effective COC, he added.

China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, and has heavily militarized some islands in the region and expanded other territories with major land reclamation work, turning sandbars into islands and equipping them with airfields, ports and weapons systems.

But Harris offered nothing more than moral support to Southeast Asia.

While China has had robust economic ties with Southeast Asia, a diverse region of more than 600 million people with a combined GDP of $2.4 trillion, both have tangled for years over the territorial conflicts.

The three countries also said that they “will continue to fly, sail, and operate wherever worldwide law allows”, ignoring China’s call for foreigners to keep out of the disputed waters.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have overshadowed discussions at the annual Association of South-East Asian Nations ministerial meetings in Manila, which were being held on Saturday as the regional bloc was to mark its 50th founding anniversary.

“ASEAN set aside the tribunal ruling, didn’t complain about continued Chinese militarization of the South China Sea, watered down its joint statements, and basically wasted a year, all so they could reiterate the same principles they already agreed to in the declaration on conduct 15 years ago”, Poling said prior to Sunday’s announcement. As in past criticisms, they did not cite China by name.