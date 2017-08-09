NY Governor Cuomo makes infrastructure announcement at LaGuardia Airport

Construction of Delta Air Lines’ new terminal at LaGuardia Airport began Tuesday with the Port Authority of NY and New Jersey inking a long-term lease with the airline that advances a key component of the ongoing $4 billion redevelopment of the Queens airport. The Port Authority of NY and New Jersey contributing up to $600 million of the cost.

Delta chief executive Ed Bastian joined New York governor Andrew Cuomo, incoming executive director of the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey Rick Cotton, Queens Borough president Melinda Katz, and other dignitaries for a press conference and ground-breaking to mark Delta’s largest airport investment in its history.

The Delta facility is the final component of the new LaGuardia, which will provide travelers with state-of-the-art amenities and expanded public transportation, including a planned AirTrain.

The new terminal is a key part of Cuomo’s plans to modernize the aging airport.

The announcement will be made from the LaGuardia Airport Port Authority Police Command Building. “This investment underscores our commitment to LaGuardia, to NY and to providing our customers and employees here and across the state with a world-class experience at one of our most important hubs”.

That phase of the overhaul got underway in June 2016.

Delta’s redesigned terminal will come in addition to a separate $4 billion public-private partnership, now under way, to rebuild the airport’s central terminal, Reuters also reported.

LaGuardia would be the first “new” airport built in the United States since 1994. That firm will now partner with the JLC Infrastructure Fund, which was launched by Magic Johnson earlier this year.