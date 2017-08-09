Official Fallout Board Game Announced

In fact, the company brought us a splendid board game based on Doom (another Bethesda property) just a year ago. Those games (and their expansions) have offered an opportunity to dive into a bleak future filled with odd characters and almost constant conflict and exploration – a recipe that also happens to be an ideal fit for great adventure board games.

Then you can take them into one of the scenarios based off of Fallout 3 and Fallout 4: The Capital Wasteland, The Pitt, The Commonwealth, and Far Harbor.

Game Informer got and laid out how it plays.

Each of the game’s four scenarios also includes two factions, and as you play the game you can join or defy these factions, but be careful – when one comes to dominate the Wasteland, it’s game over – unless you win first. Battles and other conflicts are resolved through a clever custom dice mechanic, which showcase both numbers of successes in a test attempt, but also allude to the “V.A.T.S.” targeting system by featuring body parts on the different dice faces. Fantasy Flight Games particularly emphasizes that the game allows for decision-making, meaning that your experience changes dramatically depending on what you do in the game. “Your choice has definitive consequences”, Game Informer’s Matt Miller writes.

“In one instance, you might choose to free some super mutants from imprisonment”, FFG explains.

Thanks to this system, even a second playthrough of the same scenario can have drastically different encounters, quest outcomes, and opportunities for alliances and enemies. Replayability is especially high. Plus, with so many subtleties and ideas to be mined out of the games, it’s no wonder why the role-playing, board, and card game manufacturer Fantasy Flight Games has been inspired to make a board game based on the IP. Expect to see familiar characters and weapons show up as quest and item cards as you go. Fantasy Flight is hoping to release its Fallout game this holiday season, which sounds like ideal timing, assuming we’re not all living a real-life version by then.

There are certain details that are still unknown, such as how combat works and the price.