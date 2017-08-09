Oil Futures Fall For Second Session As Investors Await OPEC Decision

Oil prices slipped further in Asian trading on Tuesday following a recovery in output at Libya’s largest oil field and as doubts about OPEC-led production cuts continue to weigh on the market.

WTI light sweet crude oil was up 3 cents to $49.40 a barrel.

“Support is coming from a stabilising USA rig count, falling United States inventories and the Saudi cut in exports”, Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Denmark’s Saxo Bank, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

OPEC is trying to end the global supply glut by cutting supplies, but cash-poor members fear losing market share to the USA and Canada, leaving Saudi Arabia to do much of the heavy lifting.

“Assuming that nothing comes from OPEC/Non-OPECs technical meeting in Abu Dhabi today, oils near term fate will most likely be determined by the official U.S. Department of Energy inventory data tomorrow evening Asia time”, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at futures brokerage OANDA in Singapore.

“The reality is OPEC has no way of enforcing the production caps”, said Gao Jian, an analyst at SCI International. He said he would be looking to see whether the summit participants address the issue.

Another major topic expected to be discussed at the meeting was the inclusion of Libya into the output-cap effort. The North African supplier was given a pass when the deal was first forged last fall because production had been curtailed by militant attacks on oil facilities. Separately, the Kingdom said it would pressure other OPEC members to improve their compliance rate with the deal, but there is still the question of Libya and Nigeria, both exempt from the cuts, which are ramping up their oil output at a respectable rate.

Investors and analysts were also looking ahead to weekly USA inventory data Wednesday, as well as monthly oil reports from OPEC and the International Energy Agency later in the week.

Among refined products, Nymex September diesel was recently down 0.3% at $1.6354 a gallon, reformulated gasoline blendstock fell 0.3% to $1.6251 and August ICE gasoil rose 0.8% to $482.50 per metric ton.