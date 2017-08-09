Oil prices marginally gain as Saudi Arabia plans to cut exports

Oil futures finished lower for a second session on Tuesday as investors awaited details from an OPEC meeting to discuss an agreement to limit crude oil production.

The Sharara oil field in Libya that produces about 270,000bpd also resumed output following a disruption, the National Oil Corporation of the country said.

Libya is exempt from limits on production agreed by most other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries created to bolster oil prices that have been depressed for more than three years by a global glut. Brent, the global benchmark, lost 23 cents, or 0.4%, to $52.14.

However, production remained high in various parts of the world as oil continued to be traded at almost half the level of its 2011-2014 prices.

The oil market has been in consolidation mode after a sharp rally between mid-June and late July pushed US crude futures above $50 a barrel for the first time in several weeks.

Traders will look to the weekly report on United States crude oil inventories by the American Petroleum Institute due later in the day.

An official familiar with the matter told Reuters that Saudi Arabian state oil company Aramco will decrease designated customer allocation next month by almost 520,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Libya pumped 1.03 million bpd in July, according to the latest Reuters survey. The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly petroleum status report at 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.