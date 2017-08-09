Oil prices slip despite news of lower Saudi supply

Oil prices slipped further in Asian trading on Tuesday following a recovery in output at Libya’s largest oil field and as doubts about OPEC-led production cuts continue to weigh on the market.

WTI oil for September delivery dropped 0.5% to settle at USD49.17/bbl, unable to hold the USD50 mark.

Benchmark Brent crude gained 5 cents to touch $52.42 a barrel, while the United States light crude traded at $49.49 climbing 10 cents, reported Reuters.

However, it is unclear how lasting the impact of the Saudi cut will have on a market plagued by underlying concerns over a global oil glut.

Last month, OPEC’s de-facto leader and largest producer pledged to cut overall August exports to 6.6 million bpd in a bid to compensate for declining compliance with last year’s production cut agreement aimed at boosting global prices. Officials from a joint OPEC and non-OPEC technical committee are meeting in Abu Dhabi on Monday and Tuesday to discuss ways to boost compliance with the deal to cut 1.8 million barrels per day in production. The oil-market reaction has proved muted, in part due to rising USA production, though poor compliance by some participants in the OPEC output-cap agreement has also contributed.

“The reality is OPEC has no way of enforcing the production caps”, said Gao Jian, an analyst at SCI International.

Another major topic expected to be discussed at the meeting was the inclusion of Libya into the output-cap effort. Separately, the Kingdom said it would pressure other OPEC members to improve their compliance rate with the deal, but there is still the question of Libya and Nigeria, both exempt from the cuts, which are ramping up their oil output at a respectable rate. Libya produced 1.03 million bpd in July, according to the latest Reuters survey.

The US Energy Information Administration, part of the Energy Department, will release its weekly petroleum status report at 1430 GMT on Wednesday, giving details on stockpiles and refinery runs.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock -the benchmark gasoline contract-fell 0.2% to $1.6268 a gallon.