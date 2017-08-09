One Nation refers own senator to court

Senator Roberts has said he took steps to renounce any “possible” British citizenship before he ran for parliament, but did not receive a letter back from British authorities until December past year.

One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts will refer himself to the High Court over his eligibility to sit in federal parliament.

Hanson promised last week that Roberts would provide the parliament with documents showing he was in the clear when parliament returned on Tuesday, but her colleague failed to meet that deadline.

Senator Roberts and One Nation leader Pauline Hanson have denied on several occasions he ever held British citizenship.

Senator Roberts was born in Disergarh in India in 1955 and his family arrived in Australia in October 1962.

“I’m looking forward very much to presenting my documents, tendering them in the High Court and let the High Court make the decision”, Senator Roberts told reporters in Canberra. Canavan plans to contest the matter in the High Court.

The MP has been at the centre of controversy after immigration documents appearing to claim Roberts said he was British as a teenager came to light.

Hanson and Roberts maintain he renounced any British citizenship prior to the July 2016 election, but ignored repeated questions as to the exact date of any such renunciation.

They show the family of the Indian-born senator applied to become Australian citizens on May 8, 1974, and Roberts, then 19, signed one of the documents saying he was a “British UK and colonies” citizen.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Roberts said he “always believed I was British” before quickly correcting himself to say “Australian, I always thought I was Australian”.

But she also would not explain what she knows of his citizenship other than describing it as “a very complex case”. “He was eligible to stand at the time of the nomination and I stand by that”, Hanson said. “You don’t understand the full situation”.

The referral of Roberts is the latest in a dramatic series of events that has thrown the Senate’s membership into turmoil and given the High Court an extraordinary number of cases to deal with.