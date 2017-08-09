Online pirates declare war on Nicolas Maduro, hack into public websites

That decree came Tuesday just hours after the assembly delegates took control of a legislative chamber and put up pictures of the late President Hugo Chavez, who installed Venezuela’s socialist system.

Maduro has lost allies around the region as several governments, including Argentina and Brazil, shifted to the right in recent years.

In late July, following Venezuelan election to the National Constituent Assembly, the United States introduced sanctions against Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro for “undermining democracy”, freezing all his assets subject to U.S. jurisdiction.

Organisations like National Electoral Council (CNE), the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) and the National Assembly came under attack. But the unrest ballooned into a widespread movement fed by anger over Venezuela’s triple-digest inflation, shortages of food and medicine, and high crime.

“This government invades the spaces that it is not capable of legitimately winning”, Stalin Gonzalez, an opposition lawmaker, wrote on Twitter, alluding to the opposition’s overwhelming victory in the 2015 congressional elections.

At a meeting in the Peruvian capital, Lima, their representatives said they would not recognise decisions by the Constituent Assembly.

Foreign ministers from Latin America and Canada were due to meet to discuss action to further isolate Maduro’s government.

The soccer superstar, known for his candor, warned against those that are aligned with the political right, “Viva the true Venezuelans, not those interested and involved with the political right”, adding a shout of “Viva Chavez!”

Maradona’s support comes in the face of a deepening political crisis in Venezuela.

Demonstrators have been blocking streets and setting up barricades along avenues in Mr Muchacho’s Chacao district of the capital, Caracas, for more than four months.

The responsibility for human rights violations in Venezuela “lies at the highest level of government”, the united nations human rights office has said.