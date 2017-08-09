Oprah-branded mashed potatoes, soups to hit supermarkets

They’re refrigerated “comfort foods”, but better for you (the broccoli-cheddar soup has a “touch” of butternut squash, for example, and there are white beans in the Parmesan pasta).

Oprah Winfrey has partnered with Kraft Heinz to launch a new line of “healthy” comfort food called “O, That’s Good“.

All eight products within the O, That’s Good line are reportedly made without artificial flavors or coloring, and prices range from $4.49 for sides to $4.99 for soups.

Ten percent of the profits from the Winfrey and Kraft Heinz venture, Mealtime Stories, will be split between the charities Rise Against Hunger and Feeding America.

The O, That’s Good line includes four soup varieties: Baked Potato Soup with cauliflower, Creamy Butternut Squash Soup with sweet potatoes and carrots, Broccoli Cheddar Soup with butternut squash, and Creamy Tomato Basil Soup with celery and carrots. “When Kraft Heinz approached me for a food line, what got my attention is making nutritious comfort foods more accessible to everyone”. The soups will be available at supermarkets for Dollars 4.99 each, while the sides will retail for USD 4.49 each.

